Protect your family against Meningitis B sponsored by GSK

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
Teens are headed back to school not knowing that some of their common behaviors like living in close quarters, sharing drinks and kissing may put them at risk for meningitis B. Here with more is Dr. Diana Clements, pediatrician and Medical director of vaccines with GSK as well as Katie a GSK spokesperson and survivor of meningitis. Meningococcal disease, known as meningitis, is an uncommon but serious illness that can cause life-threatening complications and even death.
“Anyone can get meningitis, but rates of the disease peak in adolescence, with the highest rates among teens and young adults 16-23 years old.” Says Dr. Clement. Meningitis can spread easily through close contact behaviors. Colleges are environments prone to the spread of meningitis B. There are two different types of vaccinations needed to help protect against the five vaccine-preventable groups of meningitis (one for groups A, C, W, and Y, and another for group B), but some doctors may not mention both, and not all parents know to ask for them.
“This is why I feel so compelled to share my story as a disabled mother of two so I could help parents and teens” say Katie. She adds “my journey began after a spinal cord injury and contracting meningitis at 18.” “What start out as headaches turned into a fever and then into something much worse.” “I still have some issues and life long complications.” That’s why everyone is encouraged to watch the film “I Never Thought to Ask: A Moms Quest for Answers.” “The film is about Soleil Moon Frye, a mother, documentarian and actress who stole our hearts as a child, as she embarks on a journey of discovery about meningitis B, an uncommon but potentially deadly disease for which teens and young adults aged 16-23 are at an increased risk. Hear from a healthcare provider, survivor and mothers who have lost children, and learn why it is important to "ask to be sure" about meningitis B vaccination. Parents can watch the short film at www.MyLifetime.com/Ask2BSure and learn more about how to help protect their teens from meningitis B at Ask2BSure.com.