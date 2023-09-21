Protect your family against Meningitis B sponsored by GSK

Many Teens May be Missing Vaccination for a Potentially Life-Threatening Illness

Teens are headed back to school not knowing that some of their common behaviors like living in close quarters, sharing drinks and kissing may put them at risk for meningitis B. Here with more is Dr. Diana Clements, pediatrician and Medical director of vaccines with GSK as well as Katie a GSK spokesperson and survivor of meningitis. Meningococcal disease, known as meningitis, is an uncommon but serious illness that can cause life-threatening complications and even death.

“Anyone can get meningitis, but rates of the disease peak in adolescence, with the highest rates among teens and young adults 16-23 years old.” Says Dr. Clement. Meningitis can spread easily through close contact behaviors. Colleges are environments prone to the spread of meningitis B. There are two different types of vaccinations needed to help protect against the five vaccine-preventable groups of meningitis (one for groups A, C, W, and Y, and another for group B), but some doctors may not mention both, and not all parents know to ask for them.