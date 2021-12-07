Protect your home cyber space with these important tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Better Business Bureau has these tips for staying cyber secure at home.
- Remember to save your work and lock your computer when stepping away from your desk. This applies to personal and corporate PCs alike.
- Log off. When you are finished for the day, log off your remote PC. Don’t just lock it or disconnect from it without logging off.
- Password protect your office cell phone.
- Don't click. Watch for any coronavirus (or other) communication asking you to click a link, login or supply a password. These messages should be viewed with extreme skepticism. Read more on phishing scams.
- Never open an attachment, click on links, or reply to messages unless you are 100 percent certain that the source is legitimate and that the communication was expected.
- Call to verify. If you get an e-mail requesting you to do a favor for your manager (like purchasing Target gift cards or wire transferring money), always call the person to verify before acting. Many of these requests are bogus; see BBB's study on Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams.
- Don't allow remote IT support without verifying the source. Your IT department will communicate with you first before connecting to your computer. If anyone you don’t recognize calls you and claims to be with your IT department and asks you for your password, Connectwise, Automate, Machine, or TeamViewer ID or other sensitive information, hang up and call your IT department to see if the request was legitimate. Read more on tech support scams.
- Do not accept unsolicited support calls claiming to be from Microsoft, Apple, or other vendors.
- Avoid pop-up numbers. If a message box pops up with a phone number in it, do not call the number.
Always run anti-virus/anti-malware software on your computers, particularly home PCs. Ensure that your subscription and antivirus definitions are kept up-to date. Also ensure that Windows PCs are rebooted regularly and that Windows Updates are routinely installed on home systems