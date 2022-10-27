Protect your home from fires!

Tips to keep you safe during National Fire Prevention Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is National Fire Prevention Month and today were talking ways to keep you safe. Joining us now with more is Zach Vavricka from Piedmont Natural Gas and Richard Dunton from the Charlotte Fire Department and Cat the Fire Dog!

October is National Fire Prevention Month and that means it’s time for us all to take the precautionary steps to prevent dangerous and life-threatening fires. According to the National Fire Prevention Association, the winter months see an increase in home fires, deaths and injuries. These are the months when we turn on the heat to keep our homes warm. While we need to keep our homes warm, there are steps we should take to prevent a fire.

Make sure your heating source is well maintained. Whether it’s a fireplace, wood stove, a furnace or electric heat, check the equipment before using or have them serviced. Don’t store items near your heating source. Boxes, clothes, and other fuels may ignite if they are close. Make sure draperies and furniture and other combustible items are kept far enough away from a heating source. “It is important to have a plan because Fire Won’t Wait …Plan Your Escape” says Dunton

Other causes of fire can include:

Kitchen – It’s important to not leave burners or grills unattended. Make sure to use proper equipment and to keep dish towels, clothing and other items away from heating elements and open flame. Keep pets secured away from the kitchen, especially when you’re not home. They can inadvertently turn on burners. “If you smell gas, Get Out Fast,” Says Vavricka.

Candles – Never leave a burning candle unattended. As an alternative, use battery-operated candles for ambiance.

Smoking – Unattended cigarettes or overly full ashtrays start fires. Curious children might play with matches or lighters. Keep them well out of their reach.

When it comes to keeping our families and homes safe, there are many other steps we can take to prevent fires. Make sure smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working. Place a fire detector every level of the home and test them monthly. Replace batteries annually. Get a fire extinguisher and make sure it’s not outdated. Most fire extinguishers have an expiration date.