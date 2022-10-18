Protect your kids from common school illnesses

Tips to keep your kids healthy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School is in full swing and our kids are off to a great start. But along with bringing new homework and school projects, your kids might also be bringing home new germs. Here to tell us more about the common school ailments we should be on the lookout for are the Urban Housecall Doctors, Dr. Karla and Dr. Rob Robinson.

One thing that concerns many parents as they send their kids back to school is all the common illnesses kids can catch. Not only do you hate to see them sick, but they often have to miss school which means you may have to miss work to care for them. Plus, there’s the risk that the illness may spread to the rest of the family, including you. Some of these illnesses can be prevented by vaccines, while all you can do for others is take steps to lower your child’s risk of infection.

Here are some common ailments:

Stomach flu

While not truly a type of "flu". Stomach bugs or viral gastroenteritis are common in school aged kids and can run through the whole house.

Common ways to treat the stomach flu is "BRAT diet", avoid dairy, fluids and electrolytes until it self resolves itself.

Strep throat

Actually most common in school aged kids. Typically kids have fever, sore throat and may have associated symptoms like abdominal pain, headache or rash. Strep Throat is treated with antibiotics. Your child will need to be fever free and at least 24 hours on antibiotics before returning to school.

Pink eye

This can be tricky this time of year because many kids also have fall allergies and may have red, itchy, watery eyes. The difference here is the discharge coming from the eye. Allergic eyes don't typically cause matting/crusting of the eye. If you notice this it's likely infectious. Most cases are viral and may go along with other URI symptoms. It typically resolves on its own in 3-4 days. Bacterial conjunctivitis typically has lots of goop and needs antibiotics to resolve. Either case is very contagious and that's why it's common in school age kids.

Influenza

With masks no longer required, it's likely that flu season may be rough this year. We still recommend the flu shot as the best protection against serious illness. Flu season typically peaks in January, so making sure to get that vaccine between now and December will ensure adequate protection in peak season.