Protect your skin from the sun

Professional makeup artist Stanley Owings has 5 tips to keep your skin looking great this summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is here and that means many of us are spending much more time outdoors. Obviously you need your SPF, but that's not all.

Professional makeup artist Stanley Owings joined us with 5 ways to care for and protect your skin all summer long!

-A Clean Beauty SPF which means the ingredients used to make the SPF are clean. Beekman 1802 Clean Beauty is a great option.

-Boost your hydration both internally and externally. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water and also try using a hydrating mist on your face.

-Make sure to wear a big sun hat to protect your hair, scalp and skin.

-Sunglasses are a must in the summertime to protect the skin around your eyes.

-Sleep is also very important. Make sure you are getting at least 8 hours every night.