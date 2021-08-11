Protect your trees from cankerworms

Laurie Reid, city arborist, shares some ways to keep your trees safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cankerworm season can be brutal on our trees. The female moth climbs up our trees and eats all of the leaves that our trees worked so hard to produce! So how do we stop them?

Band your trees! Banding your trees will stop the cankerworms in their tracks. A good time to band your tree is around Thanksgiving when all of the leaves have fallen from your trees.

There a few different kinds of bands. One comes with a kit that has insulation and the sticky material included. The other way is the traditional band that you put together yourself.