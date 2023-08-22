Protecting dogs in the summer heat

Pet Bar can help your pets stay groomed and happy during the summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the summer months, it’s more important than ever to not slack on brushing your dog. Brushing is the best way to remove the undercoat that is being shed, which can help your dog to naturally stay cooler during the warm weather. Regular baths are also important. Baths can reduce the chance of irritation from environmental allergens and keep your dog from getting stinky after hiking and swimming. During the summer, make sure your dog is thoroughly dried when they get out of the tub because staying wet in warm and humid weather can lead to skin irritations and infections.

While shaving your pet in the summer may seem like a good idea, it’s not always the best option. For double-coated dogs, keeping all their fur can help keep them cooler. The double-coated fur on breeds like Border Collies, Pomeranians, Huskies, Golden Retrievers and German Shepherds helps keep them insulated from warm temperatures by trapping cool temperatures close to the skin. If you do decide to shave your dog or give them a summer cut, watch out for sunburns as well as overheating.

Petbar offers concierge-level pet grooming and washing with full and self-service options available. They have state-of-the-art equipment and a clean, open-air environment. Membership plans are available that will help keep pets clean all month long for one low monthly price.

