Protecting kids as they return to the classroom

Wear a mask and get vaccinated are two ways to protect children as they return to class

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students across the Carolinas are back in school, and everyone will be keeping an eye on how the delta variant may or may not affect the classroom. The Urban House Call Doctors, Dr. Rob and Karla Robinson, have some helpful tips to keep kids safe this year.

First of all the Urban House Call Doctors strongly suggest that kids wear a mask. Some school districts have mandated it to keep their population safe. Wearing a mask is the number 1 way to stop the spread of infections outside of the vaccine. They also recommend, if you are eligible to receive a vaccine that you do so promptly. Kids 12 and over are now eligible to receive the vaccine. In terms of prevention the vaccine is the most effective way of preventing the spread of the virus withs its complications.

Your kids may be use to getting a shots, don’t forget there are a host of immunizations coverage (measles, rubella etc…) that children must comply with in order to get in their school. And even though the vaccine is not required for younger children, having a frank discussion about the vaccine and its purpose can help kids who may be afraid of getting a shot.