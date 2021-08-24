Compare Foods helps us get back-to-school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Compare Foods is getting us ready to head back-to-school with this protein packed breakfast muffin.

Mom and content creator Xochil Silva like to make all things healthy. She has family friendly solutions to your meals. You can find her on IG at @audacious_eats.

The muffin is great for kids and adults.

Visit Compare Foods' 6 Charlotte area locations.

You Tube /Compare Foods CLT