PTSD is not uncommon.

PTSD, can be triggered by almost any change. Typically if you are expose to something out of the ordinary it depends on the perception of that exposure which can result in post traumatic stress. One person PTSD can be more severe or less severe, it depends upon the person perception. Some of the signs that people maybe suffering from PTSD can be hyper vigilance, eating and sleeping disorder. People may become moody, exhibit stress or even shut down. They may become withdrawn and not participate in things they use to do. Children can suffer from PTSD as well. Look for children to re-inact events or incidences. Children may start experiencing headaches and stomach aches. They have a tendency to keep things bottle up inside. Sometimes their PTSD can be brought on by changes in family, school and abuse.