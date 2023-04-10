PTSD Service Dogs Helping Veterans - sponsored by Purina Dog Chow

Research shows veterans experiencing PTSD can be helped by pairing them with specially trained service dogs

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

On Wednesday's show we were joined by veterinarian Dr. RuthAnn Lobos and Nicole Lanahan, Executive Dir. of Got Your Six Support Dogs, to discuss the positive impact specially trained dogs have on the daily lives of vets who have PTSD.

Each year, Dog Chow makes a big donation to this worthy cause to help the 3.5 million military veterans who experience PTSD. Research shows that service dogs reduce the severity of PTSD symptoms and suicidal behaviors, only 1% of vets in need who seek a service dog receive one each year.

As part of their Service Dog Salute program, Dog Chow brought back the Visible Impact Award to honor outstanding PTSD service dogs. Through October 13th, dog lovers can join in selecting Visible Impact Award winner by voting on the finalists at DogChow.com/service. For every vote, Dog Chow will donate $5 (up to $75,000) to the Association of Service Dog Providers for Military Veterans to help train more PTSD service dogs.

Below are a few of the many ways The "Service Dog Salute" benefits veterans:

SUPPORT — Provides training of more PTSD service dogs, with a $5 donation per vote for Visible Impact Award Finalists

VISIBLE IMPACTS — Research shows that veterans with service dogs display significantly better mental health & function

AWARENESS — Highlighting the benefits of PTSD service dogs & supports organizations working to recognize them as legitimate therapy options for veterans

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.