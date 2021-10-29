Enter the pumpkin carving contest at Petty Thieves Brewing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Celebrate Halloween with Petty Thieves Brewing!
Friday Night there will be a Pumpkin Carving Contest and Outdoor Movie (The Nightmare Before Christmas). Bring your own pumpkin but no need to bring tools. They will provide them! Carving starts as soon as they open at noon and judging will be at 9:00. Best three pumpkins will receive gift cards! The outdoor movie starts at 7:30.
Saturday Halloween Night Market (presented by HandCraftedMarketCLT) is from 6-10. There will also be a haunted photo booth from 6-9. Games and candy for the kids and a costume contest with two categories: Humans and pets. Winners get gift cards. Live Music by guitar wunderkind Sloane Letourneau from 7-10