Pups N' Pints Saturday, September 24th in Waxhaw

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend there's a great event for dog and beer lovers... its' name says it all "Pups n' Pints".

On Friday Danielle Spuler, and Lisa Cooper with the South Charlotte Dog Rescue stopped by to tell us all about it.

They also brought Mercy with them a very special pup, looking for a lot of love and her "furr-ever" home.

As part of the fun-filled event they recently partnered with a local brewery for a "Kegs for a Cause" initiative - called "Fetch Me a Beer."

All of the proceeds from the fundraising events at South Charlotte Dog Rescue go to what Sable's Fund, which helps animals like "Mercy" with special needs.

SCDR's 5th Annual Golf Classic, is also taking place Saturday and is emcee'd by WCNC's own Brad Panovich who is also playing in the tournament.

To learn more about the event and how you can help the rescue group go to: southcharlottedogrescue.com

