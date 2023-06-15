Pure Intentions Coffee adding single origin roasts to classic collection

Find Pure Intentions Coffee at your local Harris Teeter

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Pure intentions Coffee is adding single origin roasts to their classic collection this year. Today we were joined by Matt Yarmey to talk about all Pure Intentions has to offer, and where you can find it in stores.

Pure Intentions has been around 11 years...3 years ago introduced classic collection (coffee blends could bring home and get to know). To date classic collection had only been blends (medium and dark roast blends, from many different countries of origin). Single Origin Roast is now only from one country, this Fall introducing more international single roast origins.

Yarmey says he hopes Pure Intentions Coffee allows them to share a little bit of their mission with customers. "It can be a personal experience, and can be high quality for an affordable price, and can be found at your local grocery store."

Harris Teeter is a Pure Intentions flagship partner, you can find all their coffees at Harris Teeter.

Learn more about all their coffees and company at: pureintentionscoffee.com or @pureintentionscoffee on instagram

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what's trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you'll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.