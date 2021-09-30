Push to get more families paid medical leave

The Covid crisis raised awareness on paid family and medical leave. Currently, 21% of U.S. workers have access to paid leave through employers, wile 93% of low-wage workers report having no paid time off. Molly Day, Executive Director of Paid Leave for the U.S., says paid family and medical leave is the time we all need to have paid care to be there for a new baby, or a loved one. She says a national policy would allow families to make decisions that are best for the family. To learn more visit paidleave.us