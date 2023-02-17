Pushing Through A Career Plateau

Tips to get you unstuck in your career

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How do you overcome feeling like you're on a hamster wheel and feel more energized about work? Megan Spivey is a career coach based in Charlotte, North Carolina who is passionate about infusing adventure into work. Today she is sharing her top tips to push through career plateaus.

Everyone and especially this time of year with the energy around new year’s goals waning feels a sense of being stuck in their jobs. They may feel that this is not the right job. “They may think that they need a change or getting off the employment hamster wheel is hard to do” says Spivey. If you’re someone who is feeling a pull to make a professional shift, these tips will help you feel more energized in your job.

Tip 1) Audit Your Calendar

Review how you spent your time over the last week - rate each activity with how it impacted your energy - drain/neutral/gain. Start with work & then move into your personal life. Once you zero in on the activities that you gain energy from, then think through how you could do more of those activities at work.

If that requires a request to your management, think about how to frame your request in terms that will benefit them. If something needs to be redistributed that drains you of energy, come prepared with options for them to consider on how that could be handled.

Tip 2) Plan a new passion project

Ideally this would be a project at work. This could come via a temporary initiative or perhaps a big goal that your company is focused on. It may even be outside of your team but could benefit from your input. The key here is less about the project itself and more about the activity that it requires that gives you energy. As an example, “I had a client who loves planning & hosting celebrations. COVID clearly put a damper on things. So over the holidays in 2020, we worked together to build out a remote holiday celebration plan that brought together her neighbors locally with food trucks and creatively celebrated with co-workers and relatives far away through thoughtful food deliveries. This project had nothing to do with her job but she told me she showed up more energized to work in January than she had in her 20 year career” says Spivey.

Tip 3) Curate a power playlist

The power of music has the ability to shift your mood. There are plenty of studies that support findings that music has been proven to improve creativity, elevate mood and can even lessen the experience of pain. So create a playlist on your phone & pack your earbuds when you got to work. As you select your songs, be thoughtful about choosing a variety that can infuse the energy you need depending on the situation.

Pair the song to the energy you need. If your work environment is hectic and chaotic, find songs you like with a slower pace that you like. If work drains your energy, make it an upbeat playlist that motivates you. It’s even better if the lyrics provide additional motivation. Use music to help you get through the day. You can also set your alarm to wake up to music.