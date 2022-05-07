Get a 'forever bracelet' from Quad Espresso Jewelry

Permanent jewelry is a big trend, and now you can get it here in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Quad Espresso Jewelry is a local business that specializes in 14K jewelry that you can live in. That means you never have to take it off. This means you can get it wet, and live your life in your jewelry without worrying about it rusting or getting ruined. She offers everything from chains, to bracelets, to earrings and more! You can order jewelry right off the website, or visit the studio located at 1026 Jay Street.

Quad Espresso Jewelry also now offers permanent jewelry, or 'forever bracelets!' These bracelets get welded on to your wrist size so you never have to worry about taking them off or clasping hem on. It is painless and quick, and looks amazing!

You can book an appointment and purchase a bracelet to have welded on at the Quad Espresso website at QuadEspressoJewelry.com and find more on social media @QuadEspressoJewelry.

