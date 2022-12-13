The Queen Charlotte Chorus performs on Charlotte Today

They are looking for people to join their group

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, Queen Charlotte Chorus is a membership organization of women singers, who meet regularly to rehearse, perform, socialize and have fun. They currently have more than 40 singers of all ages, experiences and life stages.

Queen Charlotte Chorus members are passionate about singing and part of that passion is a commitment to education in the art of barbershop music. Vocal instruction is an integral part of each rehearsal and critical to the chorus experience. We are continually learning from our director, each other and visiting coaches who are masters in the art of barbershop.

Each spring, Queen Charlotte Chorus participates in our region's annual competition. Contest weekend is a special time for quartets and choruses from our region to come together to sing for each other and a panel of judges who provide constructive feedback on every part of their performance. The chorus and quartet who receive the highest score at the regional competition travel to the Sweet Adelines International Competition, held annually in the fall.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.