Queen City Music scene is hot!

Doobie Brothers on tour and tonight, July 25th at the PNC Music Pavilion the legendary Doobie Brothers will perform for their “50th anniversary tour”. They have many hits including “Taking it to the streets”, “Black Water”, “China Grove”, “Minute by Minute” and “What a fool believes”.
The Legendary Gladys Knight is at the Ovens Auditorium, August 4th
She is known as the "Empress of Soul",[1][2] is an American singer and actress. A seven-time Grammy Award-winner,[3] Knight is known for the hits she recorded during the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s with her group The Pips, which also included her brother Merald "Bubba" Knight and cousins William Guest and Edward Patten. She will been singing hits like “Midnight train to Georgia”, “Ive heard it Thru the Grapevine” and “Neither One of Us”.
Artist Keith Urban is on “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR” at PNC Music Pavilion on August 12th.
The four-time Grammy winner will be joined by Ingrid Andress on the North American leg of his tour. This will be Urban's first world tour in four years and includes multiple stops in the Carolinas. Tickets go on sale Tuesday
Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment,” says Urban. “It’s why every show is different – spontaneous and unpredictable – even for us!” He adds, “After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.”
The Legendary Rod Stewart at the PNC Music Pavilion on August 26th
In 2008, Billboard magazine ranked him the 17th most successful artist on the "Billboard Hot 100 All-Time Top Artists".[7] A Grammy and Brit Award recipient, he was voted at No. 33 in Q Magazine's list of the Top 100 Greatest Singers of all time[8] As a solo artist, Stewart was inducted into the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2006, and he was inducted a second time into the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of Faces.[9][10]
He is will be singing such hits like "I Was Only Joking", "You're in My Heart", "Sailing" and "Da Ya Think I’m sexy".
“The Queen of Hip-hop Soul” Mary J Blige will perform at the Spectrum Center on September 21st.
.[8] Billboard ranked Blige as the most successful female R&B/Hip-Hop artist of the past 25 years.[9] In 2017, Billboard magazine named her 2006 song "Be Without You" as the most successful R&B/Hip-Hop song of all time, as it spent an unparalleled 15 weeks atop the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and over 75 weeks on the chart.[10] In 2011, VH1 ranked Blige as the 80th greatest artist of all time.[11] In 2012, VH1 ranked Blige at number 9 in "The 100 Greatest Women in Music" list.[12] In February 2021, Blige became a first-time nominee for the 2021 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2022 Blige was awarded with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards.[13]
