Queen City Music scene is hot!

Come enjoy beautiful concerts in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The music scene in charlotte continues to get hotter and hotter. Here to tell us more about what coming up in the QC is music blogger Monica Murphy Bacon.

Here is a list of what is going on in the QC.

Doobie Brothers on tour and tonight, July 25th at the PNC Music Pavilion the legendary Doobie Brothers will perform for their “50th anniversary tour”. They have many hits including “Taking it to the streets”, “Black Water”, “China Grove”, “Minute by Minute” and “What a fool believes”.

The Legendary Gladys Knight is at the Ovens Auditorium, August 4th

Artist Keith Urban is on “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR” at PNC Music Pavilion on August 12th.

The four-time Grammy winner will be joined by Ingrid Andress on the North American leg of his tour. This will be Urban's first world tour in four years and includes multiple stops in the Carolinas. Tickets go on sale Tuesday

Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment,” says Urban. “It’s why every show is different – spontaneous and unpredictable – even for us!” He adds, “After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.”

The Legendary Rod Stewart at the PNC Music Pavilion on August 26th

He is will be singing such hits like "I Was Only Joking", "You're in My Heart", "Sailing" and "Da Ya Think I’m sexy".

“The Queen of Hip-hop Soul” Mary J Blige will perform at the Spectrum Center on September 21st.