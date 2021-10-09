Questions and answers surrounding the vaccine

Urging all un-vaccinated people to join the ranks of those who are vaccinated in mitigating the spread of Covid 19

About 61 percent of North Carolinian are fully vaccinated for Covid-19.

And the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services wants that number to rise. Charlene Wong, the chief Health Policy Officer, has some answers to the questions that most Carolinians are asking.

Q1: Overall, how are COVID-19 cases trending in North Carolina?

COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly across the state. We are experiencing the fastest acceleration in cases since the pandemic started. If cases keep increasing at the current rate, we will pass the peak in cases that we had in January in a matter of weeks. This rapid increase is because the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads much more easily than the original virus, leaving un-vaccinated people very vulnerable. While these trends are alarming, we now have the most powerful tool yet in putting an end to this pandemic, and that is the COVID-19 vaccine. We want those who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated today. There’s no benefit in waiting. We need everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and friends.

Q2: What do people need to know about COVID-19 vaccines?

All vaccines are safe and extremely effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death. You cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccines. They are free, even if you don’t have insurance.

Q3: For those who are un-vaccinated, what’s keeping them from getting their COVID-19 vaccine?

COVID-19 can hit anyone. I want to say this clearly. You are far safer getting vaccinated than you are getting COVID-19. Long-form COVID-19 is affecting thousands of people. Many who have had COVID-19, including those with mild or no initial symptoms, struggle with long-term effects like shortness of breath, chest pain, and brain fog. These can last for months. Death from COVID-19 is real. We’ve had more than one million cases of COVID-19 in the state, and more than 14,000 people here have died from COVID-19. We can stop the spread. COVID-19 is preventable. That’s why people should not wait to vaccinate.

Q4: Why do some people who have been vaccinated still get COVID?

Even when a vaccine is highly effective, like the COVID-19 vaccines are, a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus. Although we continue to see highly effective protection against hospitalizations and severe outcomes for people who are fully vaccinated, we are seeing a decrease in vaccine effectiveness against mild to moderate infection—people getting sick but not severely ill and needing hospitalization. If you are not vaccinated, your risk of severe illness and death is much higher. Nearly all cases of severe disease, hospitalization, and death continue to occur among those not yet vaccinated. Vaccines save lives. We need to layer up our protection to fight this more contagious Delta variant and weather the storm: VAX up, Mask up and urge others to do the same.

Q5: There has been a lot of talk about booster shots. Where do we currently stand?

To continue to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 as we head into the winter, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that planning is underway to support booster shots for the general population, likely beginning the end of September. Boosters can provide continued protection, especially as the Delta variant sweeps through the United States. Boosters for the general population will be available pending full review and recommendations by the Food and Drug and Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Additional doses are already approved and available now for people with moderate or severe compromised immune systems. Once authorized by the FDA and CDC, people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in the United States, which were first given in December 2020, will be eligible for a booster likely starting 8 months after their second dose. Research is still underway for boosters for Johnson & Johnson as the first dose of J&J vaccine was given in March 2021.