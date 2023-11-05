Quiche Lorraine - A delicious Mother’s Day recipe

Chef Tillie shares her Quiche Lorraine

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking mother's day brunch. Joining us with a special treat you can serve up this Sunday is Chef Tillie. “I am making a Mother’s Day dish that your mom will absolutely love and it is very easy to make” says Chef Tillie. She goes on to say “this dish originated in Germany in the Lorraine area and was perfected some say in France.”



Quiche Lorraine Recipe

@cheftillie

Serves 4-6

INGREDIENTS

• pie crust (or puff pastry)

• flour (for work surface)

• 4 large eggs

• 3/4 cup heavy cream

• 1 tsp dijon mustard

• sea salt & ground pepper

• cayenne pepper

• grated nutmeg

• 1 shallot, minced

• 5 slices of applewood smoked bacon, brunoise & crisped (or use jambon)

• 1 1/2 cups shredded gruyere cheese

• diced scallions, optional for garnish

METHOD

• Preheat oven to 400°F

• If the dough is very cold let it sit on counter until it feels pliable. Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface into a circle until it is about 10-11” in diameter.

• Gently place the dough in a 8-9” pie pan. Trim & crimp the edges. Prick the bottom of the shell with prongs of a fork. Place on sheet pan.

• Blind bake the crust for 10-12 minutes or until slightly golden brown. Remove from oven and place on cooling rack with pie plate still on the sheet pan. Reduce oven temperature to 325°F

• While crust is baking, crisp the bacon (cut into brunoise or tiny dice) and drain the fat. Pat any excess fat off with a paper towel.

• Whisk cream, eggs, mustard, salt, pepper, cayenne pepper, and nutmeg together until evenly combined in a bowl with a spout.

• In the baked pie crust sprinkle the shallots over the top then add the bacon and 1 cup of cheese. Pour the egg mixture over the ingredients in the pie crust and top with remaining cheese.

• Place quiche in the oven on the sheet pan for 45-50 minutes or until custard is set and golden. Check doneness by inserting a knife halfway between center and crust—it should come out clean.

• Garnish with scallions, serve warm.

Other quiche combinations:

smoked salmon & chevre with dill

tomato & mozzarella with basil

steak & bleu cheese or roquefort with thyme

leek, mushroom, asparagus & fontina with tarragon

spinach, broccoli & cheddar with chives