Growing trend, where people are satisfied with doing less at their jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Quiet Quitting continues to happen, in our society. People are satisfied with doing less and less. Here with more is Latesha Byrd, Career and Development Consultant for Perfeqta.

Quiet quitting is not a new thing but it is a new term and trend that’s been blowing up on TikTok. Simply put, it means that employees are making the decision to no longer go above and beyond their normal job duties, setting boundaries, and not taking on additional tasks. More succinctly stated, they aren’t quitting jobs like putting in a notice, they are simply not over-committing to work beyond what’s being asked in their job descriptions.

People need to re-evaluate their efforts. Instead of quiet quitting, it’s better to self-advocate and proactively communicate your career needs, goals and any barriers getting in the way of growth instead of quiet quitting. Be honest and people should ask themselves, what is the reasoning behind their need for “quiet quitting”? Is it because they are getting close to burnout or currently experiencing burnout, or is it because they feel as though their work up to this point is not being valued, or do they not see growth potential in their current roles? This can be demotivating and challenging to navigate. Start with the root cause and make a plan from there. Talk to your manager if you feel like you’re lacking work-life balance, or if you want to discuss your career goals more. But passively aggressively moving throughout a career won't necessarily lead to career growth or unlock that career potential. Burning out or overworking isn’t necessary to climb the corporate ladder, but there will always be moments where employees will need to challenge themselves past their comfort zone which will require some stretching and additional learning. It’s important to find a balance between growing and not overdoing it.

There is much companies can do to combat this issue. Companies like Perfeqta believe that organizations are responsible for developing and nurturing emotional and psychologically safe workplace environments where all employees feel valued and can be their best selves. Leaders should invest deeply into their employees' professional development, build a culture of coaching and feedback so that employees feel comfortable giving feedback up the ladder and always keep a pulse on employee sentiment. This will reduce employee turnover and increase employee retention. Managers should regularly check-in with employees to gauge their workplace wellbeing and make it more than just the work. Learn, coach and develop employees so that they don’t turn to quietly quitting. These actions will mitigate the quiet quitting phenomenon, however expert fear that because of factors like the pandemic that this trend maybe here to stay.