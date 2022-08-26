Quietly Quitting is on the Rise

Ways to detect quiet quitting and tips for companies to stop it

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Quiet quitting is a term and a trend that emerged in mid-2022 from a viral TikTok video. Here with more is career coach, Cassandra Whitlow. The philosophy of quiet quitting is not abruptly resigning or leaving a job but making a decision to do the minimum amount of work possible in order to keep the job. Those who quietly quit have ditched the idea of going above and beyond or working extra hard at projects and assigned work. This trend is very prevalent amongst Generation Z and younger Millennials.

Below are ways to detect those who are quietly quitting their job:

1) Only doing the bare minimum at work – Does not work harder than necessary or go above the call of duty. Not engaged or avoids getting involved with projects. Never volunteering to do anything extra outside of their job description.

2) Withdrawing from the team – Prefers not to participate in team building activities or attend any social events virtually or in person to get to know others on the team or meet with Managers. Limits communication to only what is required.

3) Lack motivation or engagement – Not interested or motivated in anything regarding work. Shy away from wanting to learn anything new and disengage with any new changes in the department or on the team.

Ways companies can stop this phenomenon:

1) Make sure there are opportunities for advancement – People want to feel like they are progressing in their jobs. Make sure the career path is clear in how promotions are given and what it takes to progress to the next step.

2) Sustainable workloads – Make sure work is evenly distributed and that one person does not have the bulk of the work while others are barely working. If employees are overworked, they will become burnt out and when employees are burnt out, they will shut down eventually and possibly become resentful which could easily lead to them quietly quitting.

3) Encourage work/life balance – Provide programs and services to assist with a healthy work and life balance. Incorporate programs to provide extra time off, gym discounts, and other benefits to ensure employees are getting proper attention to mental health and rest.