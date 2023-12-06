Rally for Access to Alzheimer’s & Dementia Treatments

June 15th Rally for Access to Treatment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mark your calendars, this Thursday, June 15th, The Alzheimer's Association chapters in North Carolina are hosting a statewide Rally for Access to Alzheimer's Treatment. Here with more is Lindsey Golden, North Carolina Advocacy Manager, Alzheimer's Association.



The Alzheimer’s Association chapters in North Carolina are hosting a statewide Rally for Access to Alzheimer’s Treatment in Charlotte on June 15. An estimated 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia, including 180,000 North Carolina residents, a number estimated to grow to as many as 210,000 by 2025. Nationally, more than 11 million caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias. In North Carolina, 369,000 caregivers provide a total of 533 million hours of unpaid care, valued at a total of $8 billion. One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or other forms of Dementia. Nearly two-thirds of those with Alzheimer’s...3.9 million are women. “Older non-Hispanic Blacks and Hispanic Americans are disproportionately more likely than older whites to have Alzheimer’s or other dementias” says Golden. These are just a few of the statistics.

The rally is one of 50 state rallies taking place this month, urging the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to change its policy, which prevents those with early-stage Alzheimer’s from accessing FDA-approved treatments.

Earlier this month, CMS said it will cover Alzheimer’s treatments that receive traditional FDA-approval if physicians register and enter data in a registry. While registries are important, Golden tell us: posing this condition of coverage on people living with early-stage Alzheimer’s, still creates an additional and unnecessary barrier. We’ve made progress in the fight against Alzheimer’s with new FDA-approved treatments, but an unprecedented and unjust decision by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is blocking access to these treatments!