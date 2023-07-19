Ramen can be eaten for any meal, even breakfast!

Yvette Kerns, (a.k.a. Petite Cook Charlotte) shares a great way to make ramen at home

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ramen has become a trending food recently and believe it or not it can be eaten at any meal! Today we’re having “Ramen for Breakfast “

Breakfast Ramen Bowl

1 pack of ramen (discard seasoning pack)

2 cups low sodium chicken broth

1/2 of sliced scallion (the greener part)

Handful of fresh chopped spinach leaves

2 slices of crispy cooked bacon (crumbled)

1 egg prepared either:

Soft boiled (6 minutes & carefully cut in half)

Scrambled

Sunny side up

1/2 teaspoon sesame seeds

1 teaspoon low sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Red pepper flakes

Directions:

Bring chicken broth to boil, add ramen noodles cook for 3 minutes. Pour noodles and broth in a medium sized soup bowl. Place your egg, bacon, spinach and scallions on top of the ramen noodles. Finish the ramen bowl with a drizzle of sesame oil and soy sauce. Top with sesame seeds and red pepper flakes.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.