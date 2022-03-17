Reclaim your yard for spring

Pike Nursey has great trees and shrubs to plant as the new season rolls in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring temperatures are here, and the first day of spring is Sunday! That means, now is the perfect time to work in the yard! Pike Nursey has great options to plant to reclaim your yard right in time for spring.

When you add a large plant to your yard, it adds some great privacy and softens the edges of your yard. Shrubs are another great way to fill up some of those empty spaces.