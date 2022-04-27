CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Recycle the Runway is this weekend! Attend for a chance to see recycled items crafted into fashionable items, plus an opportunity to win prize money for local schools.

Each year, this unique fashion show offers students attending a Mecklenburg County public or private high school an amazing opportunity to design, create and model an Avant Garde outfit that is crafted from recyclable materials. Recycle the Runway has been held for the last six-years in Mecklenburg County and has returned over $100,000 in prize money directly to local schools.