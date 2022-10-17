Red Beans and Rice Soup perfect for the season

Warm up with a hearty bowl of soup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Red beans and rice soup the perfect meal for this time and season. Andria Gaskin joins the show to make one of her most famous recipes Red Beans and Rice soup. Andria had an odd start into the culinary world. "The summer of 2004, I started selling baked goods at a local farmers market" says Gaskins. What started as a hobby changed my life. I went from selling zucchini bread to competing in cooking contests to having regular cooking segments on a couple of local televisions shows to writing a novel that celebrates love and food. I started a recipe blog because food is good. I love making it, eating it and talking about it.

Todays recipe is one you need to try for yourself. Here is what you need:

Red Beans and Rice Soup

Makes 8 servings

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

6 slices thick-cut bacon, cut crosswise into ½-inch pieces

1 large onion, chopped

3 celery stalks, chopped

1 pablano pepper, seeded and chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon Creole seasoning

1 pound fully cooked smoked andouille sausage

3 (15 ½)-ounce cans red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 (16-ounce) bag frozen collard greens

10 cups chicken broth

1 bay leaf

2 cups cooked white or brown rice, kept warm

Cornbread, for serving

Directions

Heat the vegetable oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the bacon and cook until crisp, about 8 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the bacon to a paper-towel lined plate to drain.

Add the onion, celery, and pepper to the pot and cook until tender, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the garlic and Creole seasoning and cook 1 additional minute.

Cut the sausage in half lengthwise and slice it crosswise into ¼-inch thick pieces. Rinse and drain the beans. Add the chicken broth, sausage, beans, collards, bacon, and bay leaf to the vegetable mixture and simmer for 15 minutes. Discard the bay leaf. Spoon the rice into bowls and ladle with the soup. Serve the soup with corn bread.