Red Cross has a serious blood shortage and you can help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United States is facing yet another crisis amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and for the first time ever, the American Red Cross has made a startling declaration.
The Red Cross declared a national blood crisis Tuesday. The organization said blood donations had fallen by as much as 10% during the pandemic. That decline aligned with the surge of the delta variant, compounded with staff shortages and blood-drive cancelations.
The American Red Cross said it normally keeps three days of inventory. Right now, it’s struggling to have enough supply to last one day.
The American Red Cross of the Greater Carolinas Region has maps online that show where the closest donation sites are. You can see them online and schedule a donation.