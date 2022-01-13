Red Cross has a serious blood shortage and you can help

Schedule an appointment today to donate blood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United States is facing yet another crisis amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and for the first time ever, the American Red Cross has made a startling declaration.

The Red Cross declared a national blood crisis Tuesday. The organization said blood donations had fallen by as much as 10% during the pandemic. That decline aligned with the surge of the delta variant, compounded with staff shortages and blood-drive cancelations.