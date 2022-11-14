Red Flags in Aging Parents

Signs that your parents may be struggling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the upcoming holidays, many adult children will be visiting their aging parents for the first time in months. Seniors can be quite adept at hiding their problems until they are seen in person so an adult child may be surprised or even worried when they visit after months of being away. Today we are here with Teresa Parker, a Patient Advocate and Nurse Care Manager with RN4U, and we are going to discuss some signs that your loved one may need some assistance.

It is common for children to come home for the holidays and find changes in their aging parents after being away for a long time despite speaking on the phone with them on a regular basis. “Parents are really quite good at covering up their problems on the phone, they don’t want to be a bother” says Parker.

So here are some things to be aware of :

Tip 1 Clothing - Are they wearing soiled clothing, or maybe the same clothing. Is the clothing inappropriate for the time of the year.

Tip 2 Expired food - Is the food in the pantry like bread molding?” Milk can be soured in the refrigerators for days. Check the expiration dates on food they may need to be thrown away.

Tip 3 Medication - Sometimes parents have full pill bottles in the medicine cabinet and have not taken any of their prescribed medicines. Oftentimes parents will also forget to fill some vital prescriptions. Your mom or dad may have some confusion about what medications they should be taking.

Tip 4. Missed appointments – Your parents may skip Medical care appointments or hair, car and social events unknowingly. Are they rescheduling appointments frequently or maybe just forgetting and not showing up?

Tip 5 Forgetfulness - Is your loved one losing things? Do objects show up in strange places like keys in the freezer?