Red, White and Blue Planters for Memorial Day

Beautify your porch or patio with red, white and blue planters

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. It is observed on the last Monday of May. It was formerly observed on May 30 from 1868 to 1970. The men and women who serve in the armed force are remembered and honored on this day. Just in time to honor our military heroes on Memorial Day, Billy Carroll is here from Pike Nurseries with a how-to for patriotic planters to dress up the front porch.

1: Select the container either a sun or shade planter. Make sure they are big enough and have good drainage. We prefer you use the patriotic colors red white or blue.

2: Consider visual texture (variety of flower shapes & foliage shapes/variegation) when making your planter. Every container will have soil and then it’s time to start building your planter.

3: There is a method to designing your container and Pike nurser recommends the tried-and-true Thriller, Filler, Spiller Method.

Thrillers - are tall/upright focal point. You can plant one in the middle or towards the back.

Fillers - are mounding plants that fill in space. Plant these in the middle space between the pot edges.

Spillers - are trailing plants that spill over the edge of the planter.

4: The maintenance of your planter should be as follows: feed and water them!

Pike nursery suggest to fertilize every 4 to 6 weeks with organic Dr. Earth Annual Bloom to keep your flowers poppin' all season.

Plus it’s imperative that you water containers regularly – check every day in the heat of summer (touch test). Pot dry faster than plants in the ground.