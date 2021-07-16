Refresh the look of your home

Tips from de-clutter to painting to improve the look of your home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that we’ve officially entered the summer season, you might be itching to put some work into your home. Refresh your home and put your weekends to work by tackling some of these 2-day home improvement projects! Chrystal Rowe with the Vining Group has some great ideas to upgrade the look of your home.

Paint is cheap! Try out a fresh coat of paint. Only a few things can make your house look instantly updated, and a fresh coat of paint can definitely do just that. Try a timeless neutral in the living room or refresh your bathroom with a spa-like hue. Rowe says “if you’re planning on selling soon, keep your color choices on the neutral end of the spectrum so buyers can see themselves in your space.” We spend so much time in the kitchen it is time to spiff it up. Make your kitchen feel new by replacing your cabinet hardware with some modern fixtures. Rowe says “if you have some extra time repaint your bottom cabinet doors or island a subdued navy blue for a fresh, on-trend look” Open shelving is all the rage right now, so if you like the look, take off a couple of your upper cabinet doors for more space to show off your style.

I you want even a simpler upgrade, then de-clutter. Get rid of stuff to make some much needed room. Make your home more relaxing by getting rid of the clutter. Rowe suggest that you choose one area to work on at first—closets, cabinets, or shelves are a great place to start. Then channel your inner Marie Kondo and get rid of anything that no longer sparks joy. Then spend some time organizing the space so it’s really usable for you and your family. Take care of the exterior of your home by boosting curb appeal. Summer is the perfect time to give your outdoor space a little love. Spend some time cleaning up your front yard by weeding and getting rid of yard debris. Then plant some flowers for a seasonal pop of color!