Refreshing summer wines

Davidson Wine Co. has delicious and refreshing wines perfect for summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is the perfect time to sip on some delicious and refreshing wine. Davidson Wine Co. has a great selection of wines for you to sip on all season long.

First is the Almond Sparkling wine. This wine is nice and bubbly with a hint of almost taste to it.

Then is the Moro which is a Blood Orange Sangria.

Rosé is always good in summertime and Davidson Wine CO. has a delicious one. It is semi dry.