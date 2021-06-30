x
Refreshing summer wines

Davidson Wine Co. has delicious and refreshing wines perfect for summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is the perfect time to sip on some delicious and refreshing wine. Davidson Wine Co. has a great selection of wines for you to sip on all season long. 

First is the Almond Sparkling wine. This wine is nice and bubbly with a hint of almost taste to it.

Then is the Moro which is a Blood Orange Sangria. 

Rosé is always good in summertime and Davidson Wine CO. has a delicious one. It is semi dry.

Davidson Wine Co. is located at 121 Depot Street in Davidson and is open Tuesday-Sunday for you to visit. For more information go online to DavidsonWineCO.com.