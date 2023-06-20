Relationship Expert, Jen Hurvitz says: "put that phone down!"

Expert dating advice: "never text the big stuff!"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday's show, it was all about "real talk, for real life." We were joined by Relationship Expert, Jen Hurvitz...who says Step 1 in any good relationship: Put Down That Phone!

She shared, Big Texting NO-NOs for Relationships. While we all admit, texting is manageable, fast, and super-convenient, but some things should be said in face-to-face conversations.

Hurvitz adding if you remember one take away: timing, tone, and tempo are everything when texting your boo!

Among those never text moments:

Big News: If you have vital information to share, it's best to jot it

down to remember it and call your partner later. You can also send

a text and ask if it's a good time to talk. Whether it's good or bad

news, your partner will respond, and giving them enough time to

react appropriately is essential. Don't "double text" and bombard

your partner if they don't respond.

Major complaints: Avoid arguing with your partner over text.

Discuss concerns in person to prevent misunderstandings. So

much can get lost in translation; facial expressions, body language,

and tone can be crucial to a conversation.

Personal (and Private) Matters: Don't think your Mom would like it?

Please don't send it. Period. You trust them, sure, but what if you

break up? I'm not being pessimistic; I'm being realistic. Be SMART

about what you're putting out into the world. Everything can be

screenshot and saved.

Break-Ups: This is a tough one. Do I approve of you dumping your

honey with your thumbs? Not particularly. But, sometimes, you

have no choice: distance, circumstances, or safety is an issue. But,

the right thing to do (if possible) is to end any relationship in person.

Thumb War: Have impulsive thumbs? Ugh! Impulsivity is the

reason why texting ruins relationships! Put down that phone,

breathe, count to ten- why are you texting something you would

NEVER have the nerve to say in person? Please, think before you

push send.