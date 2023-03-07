Remembering music from the Double Door Inn

“When Nick Karres opened up the Double Door back in 1973, he always knew he wanted it to stand out from the crowd and provide a one-of-a-kind music experience” says Rabie. The Double Door Inn had so much character. When you entered the lobby you would see all the pictures on the wall of artist that played the venue. People like Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton, Junior Walker and the Avett Brothers have all graced the Carolinas with their Sound at the Double Door Inn. The beauty of a rock club is in its grimy, well-worn character. At the Double Door, it’s the creaky, beer-stained floorboards, the walls adorned in posters, the chairs covered in band stickers, and the portraits of artists who once performed there and are now sadly deceased. It's all the sights and sounds that give energy and life to the Double Door Inn and it patrons. The book “In the House of Rising Sounds” seeks to reclaim and retell the rich history of the Double Door Inn. “The place was always the spot to go to in Charlotte for music: the Double Door Inn brought people together.” says Copeland. “Playing the Double Door Inn was a pleasure and so much fun” says Rabie. He adds “I learn so much about music and grew as a saxophonist.“