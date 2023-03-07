Remembering music from the Double Door Inn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From 1973 to 2017, the Double Door Inn was one of the legendary music spots in the Charlotte. A PLACE *SO RICH IN HISTORY - BUT SADLY NOW IS "NOW MORE". Here with more is Director of Jazz music from The Bechtler Museum, Ziad Rabie and author/writer Stephen Copeland.
Opened in 1973, The Double Door Inn, one of the country’s oldest and arguably finest music venues is scheduled to permanently close the doors on January 2, 2017. That means there will be one less home in Charlotte for touring and local acts specializing in blues, country, jazz, rock, and zydeco.
“When Nick Karres opened up the Double Door back in 1973, he always knew he wanted it to stand out from the crowd and provide a one-of-a-kind music experience” says Rabie. The Double Door Inn had so much character. When you entered the lobby you would see all the pictures on the wall of artist that played the venue. People like Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton, Junior Walker and the Avett Brothers have all graced the Carolinas with their Sound at the Double Door Inn. The beauty of a rock club is in its grimy, well-worn character. At the Double Door, it’s the creaky, beer-stained floorboards, the walls adorned in posters, the chairs covered in band stickers, and the portraits of artists who once performed there and are now sadly deceased. It's all the sights and sounds that give energy and life to the Double Door Inn and it patrons. The book “In the House of Rising Sounds” seeks to reclaim and retell the rich history of the Double Door Inn. “The place was always the spot to go to in Charlotte for music: the Double Door Inn brought people together.” says Copeland. “Playing the Double Door Inn was a pleasure and so much fun” says Rabie. He adds “I learn so much about music and grew as a saxophonist.“
The arrival of The Underground at NC Music Factory, Middle C Jazz, The Knights Theatre, Spectrum Arena, PNC Music Pavilion will help pick up some of the slack for mid-level touring bands and A list artist. Music in Charlotte is alive and well thanks to The Double Door Inn. For more information and where you can purchase “In the House of Rising Sounds” visit Amazon.com and Park Road Bookstore.