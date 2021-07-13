Enjoying Reno & Lake Tahoe Just Got Easier

New flight options make it easy to book travel to Reno and Lake Tahoe from most U.S. hubs

With many Americans back in vacation mode and eager to book out of town trips, travelers are thinking about what destinations are available to them. Convenience, affordability, and recreation are all factors to be considered, which fits the mold for Reno-Lake Tahoe - a diverse West Coast destination with much to offer.

Reno is Nevada’s second city, lively but more low-key than Las Vegas, with more fun to offer the whole family. Lake Tahoe, 45 minutes from Reno, is known worldwide for its natural beauty and year-round outdoor recreation. Because of this mix of city energy and outdoor adventure, Reno-Lake Tahoe provides the perfect getaway for families as America returns to summer travel. Business travelers and conference organizers can also take advantage of the region’s magic mix of world-class recreation and world-changing innovation that has made Reno-Tahoe a hub for entrepreneurial innovation.