Charlotte themed Halloween costumes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you love fun and unique clothes, you'll love Ponybox clothing store in Plaza Midwood. On Monday, the owner of Ponybox, Hellen Moffitt joined us on Charlotte Today to talk all things Halloween and some great costume ideas.

Ponybox will have a Halloween costume event this Friday, October 28th, for people to come and get last minute costumes for the weekend. They also have a consignment sale coming up in December, and will start taking items starting on November 1st.

Another great note: no appointment is needed, she encourages people to stop by and browse, all they have to offer. To learn more go to ponybox.co

Showroom Address: 1110 Morningside Drive Suite A Charlotte NC 28205

Open Shopping Hours: Tuesday-Friday 3-7pm, Saturday 10am-1pm

LOCAL DELIVERY We offer local delivery in Charlotte, NC Monday-Friday. Order cut-off for same day delivery is 12pm.

Local delivery hours: Monday-Friday 2pm-6pm

