Come in and relax at Replay Brewing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a new hot spot in the Fort Mill, SC - the Kingsley area that people just love to frequent. It’s called Replay Brewing. Here with more are Jason and Leah Tellier owners of Replay Brewing.

They invite you to come and enjoy craft beers, seltzers and more. While you are sipping on your favorite adult beverage, pass the time away with some new and vintage games. There are some free arcade games, some paid games and pinball. If kicking back and relaxing is more your thing, then watch sports on our HDTV's. Either way, you are going to have a good time enjoying their great craft beverages.

Wednesday nights they say, come in and match wits as you enjoy trivia night with your family, friends and other patrons. On Fridays listen to live music and sip on some beer as the band music scene comes alive at Replay.

They offer a wide selection of craft beers including juicy IPA's, crisp pilsners, robust stouts, fruit packed sours, seltzers and more!

We also have wine and non-alcoholic beverages available. We are a family friendly brewery, people under 21 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Leashed dogs welcomed under covered patio. Stop on in and relax with Replay Brewing.

For more information visit Replaybrewing.com

