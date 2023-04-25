Representing Bikers since 1975

Karney Law specializes in helping Motorcyclist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

For over 40 years we have built a reputation for protecting our clients. From accident through recovery, we are there for you. Let our years of experience lead you through this difficult process. We handle motorcycle accidents as well as serious automobile accidents. We will fight for you to receive all that you are entitled to under the law: payment of past and future medical bills, lost income including future earnings, as well as compensation for pain and suffering. Here with more is Bob Karney from Karney Law.

Now that the weather has warmed up, there are more motorcycles on the road. They are smaller and harder to see on the road. So put those phones down and pay more attention, especially at intersections and when turning left. We run ads year-round encouraging drivers to LOOK TWICE for motorcycles. "When you see a biker on the road, think more about the person riding the motorcycle" says Karney. He goes on to say "Some people just see a biker, but we are moms, dads, sons, daughters, grandparents, and friends." Don’t forget that May is Motorcycle Awareness Month, so be extra careful.

If someone has been in a motorcycle accident, we understand how intricate , chaotic and overwhelming this process can be. Understanding how motorcycles operate on the road and how the law applies to motorcycles is necessary to properly protect and defend a motorcycle accident victim. Because we ride, we understand the obstacles motorcyclists face on the road and in the courtroom. “We recently moved into your new headquarters” says Karney. He goes on to say “As our business expanded, we grew out of our office in Charlotte and after a long search, I decided to build our new headquarters in Concord, NC – right around the corner from Speedway H-D, Iron Thunder and Charlotte Motor Speedway.” “It’s a great location to better serve our clients throughout the Carolinas.”