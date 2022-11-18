Recycling the Right Plastics the Right Way

Jeremy Walters, Sustainability Ambassador for Republic Services talks about the state of plastic recycling in the U.S. today

According to Republic Services, the majority of Americans feel guilty when tossing an item in the trash that could be recycled, but confusion about what types of plastic can be recycled has led to a lack of trust that plastic actually gets recycled. A recent survey revealed that the confusion is widespread, as more than 60% of consumers believe that flexible plastics such as plastic grocery bags and bubble wrap, some of the most common contaminants in today’s recycling stream, are recyclable in their curbside bin.

Jeremy Walters, Sustainability Ambassador for Republic Services, joined Charlotte Today to discuss the state of plastic recycling in the U.S.

According to the U.S EPA, only 30% of plastic bottles and jugs get recycled. That low figure is not because they can’t be recycled, but because consumers aren’t putting them in their recycling bins. While many people are confident in knowing what types of plastics are recyclable, a lot of them are recycling the wrong plastics. This America Recycles Day and every day, consumers can be better recyclers and do their part for the environment by recycling plastic bottles and jugs – generally anything with a handle or neck – whenever possible.

