Rescue Ranch Animal Ambassadors share their Big Game predictions

The Big Game is now just 2 days away, and even the animals are split on who will win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The countdown to the "Big Game" is on!

On Friday's show, Mia and Eugene weren't the only ones making predictions on who would win when The Chiefs take on The Eagles in SB 57. The Animal Ambassadors at Rescue Ranch got in on the fun as well.

Animals in the prediction videos include Holly and Noel, two lambs that came to live at the Ranch this past Christmas Eve, Hiccup, the African Pygmy Hedgehog and Anna and Elsa, Degus’.

Rescue Ranch is a nonprofit animal welfare organization founded by Krissie Newman and NASCAR driver Ryan Newman. The 87-acre facility offers school, Scout and camp programs, birthday parties and private tours, which promote humane education through hands-on learning with its more 80 permanent resident animal ambassadors that include steer, lambs, goats, turkeys, miniature horses, potbellied pigs, a variety of parrots, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, lizards, tortoises and more. For more information, visit rescueranch.com.

