Stop and think before gifting a bunny for Easter

Rescue Ranch shares why bunnies may need more care than you're able to provide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Easter is right around the corner, and while it may seem like a fun idea... adopting a bunny is actually a lot of work! Leslie Smith from Rescue Ranch joined us on Charlotte Today Monday to fill us in, on what true bunny care looks like: bunnies typically have long lifespans, and have a lot of energy.

Rescue Ranch is hosting a Spring Fling Eggstravaganza Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Age and ability specific egg hunts will begin at 10:15a.m. and run through 2:30p.m.

An exceptional children egg hunt will be at 12:30 p.m. in a quieter designated location to help participants focus and not feel overwhelmed. All egg hunt participants must be pre-registered and paid prior to the day of the event ($5 admission). Registration can take place by visiting, rescueranch.com.

Parents of preschoolers to eighth-grade students can also now register their children for Rescue Ranch’s 2023 Critter Camps, daily spring and daily/one-week summer camp sessions offering hands-on educational experiences with animal interactions. This year’s camps are based on age and range all summer from June until August. This also includes a special needs ½ day camp in July.

Critter Camps are designed to be fun, educational camp experiences for children who love animals. All camps involve daily interaction with animals, games, crafts and STEM activities. Campers will learn how to care for animals, provide enrichment, and to promote humane animal care to others. To register for the Summer Critter Camp, visit rescueranch.com.

