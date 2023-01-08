Rescue Ranch's annual Boots, Buckles & Bourbon dinner is right around the corner

You can also donate if you can't make it to the event

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tickets are now on sale for Rescue Ranch’s Boots, Buckles & Bourbon presented by Outback Steakhouse dinner taking place Saturday, August 26 from 7-10 p.m.

Hosted at The Preserve at Southern Distilling Company in Statesville, tickets are $150 and include dinner, drinks, live music, silent auction, raffles, animal meet and greets and more and can be purchased at rescueranch.com.

All proceeds from the dinner benefit Rescue Ranch’s mission. The nonprofit animal welfare organization promotes respect for all animals through education; is committed to agricultural, environmental and wildlife conservation; and facilitates rehabilitation, rescue and responsible pet ownership in order to enhance the human-animal bond.

In addition to dinner, guests will have the opportunity to learn more about how Rescue Ranch’s mission and programs incorporate and impact the local community.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information on Boots, Buckles & Bourbon or Rescue Ranch visit, rescueranch.com, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.