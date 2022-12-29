Reset and Restart Healthy Habits in the new year

Tips to get you on the right health track

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It time to restart fresh in the New Year. Here with more are the Urban House Call Doctors, Dr. Karla & Dr. Rob Robinson.

Starting the new year off right, will be top of mind of many people. Here are some tips that can help you on your way.

Tip 1: Clean eating /nutrition; Add fruits/vegetables--building block for our health. Impacts every body system physically and mentally.

Tip 2: Keep healthy snacks-this takes prep work.

You're more likely to grab what's prepackaged because it's easy, but prepackage healthy snacks.

Tip 3: Drink water- no real rule, everyone's body requirements are different. And your body cues will tell you (urine color, orthostatic etc, skin turgor). Generally a quick guideline if you have no idea where to start is drink in ounces 1/2 your body weight each day.

Tip 4: Exercise 150 min per week, resistance at least 2 times/week

Tip 5: Sleep at least 8 hours. Helps mood, boost immunity and helps ward off chronic disease

Tip 6: Set realistic goals - it’s a process and takes time to develop healthy habits. Most important to stay consistent and celebrate the small victories