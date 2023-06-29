Reset Renew Refocus, The Ultimate ½ Year Summit with Ladies Lifestyle Network

The ultimate day of self care and life planning

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ladies Lifestyle Network is a women’s lifestyle brand and event company that aims to bring women of all walks of life together to discuss personal passions, growing businesses, “Mom life” and everything in between. Their ultimate goal is to inspire, encourage and provide a judgement free space for all women to feel supported by one another.

Reset Renew and Refocus The Ultimate Half -Year Summit is coming up on July 8th. Join Ladies Lifestyle Network as they prepare for a successful 2nd half of 2023!! Expect Self Care Stations, Movement & Breathwork, Manifestation, 2023 Review, Goal Setting, Time Management and Accountability. Leave Refreshed, Renewed. & Refocused to have success and conquer the 2nd half of 2023!

To keep up to date and find more information, follow them on Instagram @ladieslifestylenetwork

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what's trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you'll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.