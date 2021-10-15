Reset your wellness goals this fall

Limor Suss shares more about the Atkins 5-week challenge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Atkins has a 5-week program that focuses on the 5 top areas of overall health and wellness:

Physical Health

Home & Organization

Financial Health

Nutrition

Mental Health

The Atkins 5-week program celebrates small wins and provides achievable steps and attainable goals, they also have giveaways! A great example of a nutrition small win is to reduce your carbs and sugar – and you can do that by trying one of Atkins’ latest products, Peanut Butter Protein Cookie .