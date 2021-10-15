Reset your wellness goals this fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
Atkins has a 5-week program that focuses on the 5 top areas of overall health and wellness:
Physical Health
Home & Organization
Financial Health
Nutrition
Mental Health
The Atkins 5-week program celebrates small wins and provides achievable steps and attainable goals, they also have giveaways! A great example of a nutrition small win is to reduce your carbs and sugar – and you can do that by trying one of Atkins’ latest products, Peanut Butter Protein Cookie.
You can check out the 5 week program @atkinsnutritionals on Instagram and learn how to get involved. And remember, small wins are a great way to get big results!