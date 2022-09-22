Resident Culture to Host Drag Queen Car Wash to Support RAIN

This event will be 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Plaza Midwood Resident Culture location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Resident Culture Brewing Co. will host the fourth annual BVD (Bingo Verifying Diva) Drag Queen Car Wash presented by RAIN 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at its Plaza Midwood location, 2101 Central Ave. RAIN has held this annual event with their partners at Resident Culture since 2019 to raise funds to support the programs and services offered by RAIN.

No tickets or registration are required. Cars can pull up right to the main parking lot at Resident Culture and make a donation to get their car washed. They’ll accept cards, cash and tips, which will be donated back to RAIN.

RAIN provides free HIV/STI testing, medical case management, health insurance assistance, wellness programs, awareness and prevention outreach, counseling and support groups, housing support and more.

You can find more details at gaybingoclt.org and by following RAIN CLT and Resident Culture on social media.

