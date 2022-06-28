Resident Culture South End now serves coffee

El Toro Burro will now offer breakfast items to go with the coffee

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Resident Culture Coffee, a full-service specialty coffee shop, is now open inside the Resident Culture South End taproom at 332 W. Bland St. With the opening of the gourmet coffee bar also comes extended operating hours and the much-anticipated addition of a full breakfast menu from El Toro Bruto.

Resident Culture South End is now an all-day community space that has something for everyone: it’s a place to grab coffee and breakfast, to bring your laptop and work, to have a meeting, to grab lunch, to get a beer and dinner after work, or to enjoy a late-night DJ and dancing.

Resident Culture South End’s new hours are Monday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. - 2 a.m. (with the kitchen closing at 11 p.m.), and Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.