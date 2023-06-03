Restaurant Constance named one of the top spots in Charlotte

Restaurant Constance is an important voice for local farmers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you love food, we’ve got you covered. Restaurant Constance was just named one of the hottest restaurants in Charlotte by Eater.

Chef Sam Diminich, Executive Chef and Owner of "Your Farms Your Table," joined Charlotte Today to tell us more about the hot spot and share one of their signature dishes.

The mission of Restaurant Constance is to amplify the voices and important stories of local farmers and suppliers, while offering a place to create connection, through the one thing we can all still agree on...good food. Restaurant Constance features custom-built seating for 38, a chef’s table, and a projector showing videos of featured farmers and suppliers.

“The seasons and local bounty will write and influence the menu” says Chef Diminich. The menu will shift monthly.

The menu features raw bar selections, appetizers, seasonally inspired salads, meat and seafood entrees and desserts made in collaboration with Wentworth & Fenn, and an extensive non-alcoholic beverage program.

“The restaurant is named after my daughter Constance, whose name means ‘steadfast’” says Chef Diminich.

The signature dish featured on Monday's Charlotte Today was a popular item from the raw bar at Restaurant Constance: Tuna Crudo with Soba noodles, hoisin, crispy ginger and shiso. Chef Diminich telling us, "the dish is easy to put together with slice cucumber, sliced pears, tuna and a easy to make vinaigrette. It’s the perfect easy appetizer dish for the upcoming spring season. It’s light and delicious packed with flavor." If you are thinking about visiting Restaurant Constance you’ll want to make reservations.

Here are the details:

Restaurant Constance’s operating hours are 5-10 p.m.

Tuesday-Saturday (closed Sunday-Monday). Reservations are available at

