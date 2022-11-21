Results of Mia & Eugene's Football Fun Picks

Mia and Eugene come out at a tie after week one of Football Fun Picks

This weekend in Pro Football was a good and exciting. The contest between Mia and Eugene, Charlotte Today host, rages on. Here are the results.

Cowboys blew out the Vikings...40-3. The

Chiefs squeaked by the Chargers here on n-b-c last night 30 to 27. The Carolina

Panthers fell to the Baltimore Ravens 3 to 13. And

and the Bills knocked off the Browns - IN DETROIT due to the snow storm in Buffalo, NY 31 to 23.

The contest between Mia and Eugene resulted in a tie 2 predictions wins and 2 losses for each host. Stay tuned next week when Mia and Eugene will go head to head on NFL Football Prediction.

